ROGATION services were held in villages of the Trelawny Benefice as the late spring sunshine warmed the ground.
Traditionally held in the days before Ascension, Rogation has been a time to ask God to protect the crops: today its meaning has widened to include the concept of good stewardship of the environment and communities looking after one another.
In Lansallos, the service was held in a barn belonging to local farmer and parishioner Marjorie Crews. The congregation brought soil, seeds and growing plants to be blessed by Rector of the Trelawny Benefice The Reverend Richard Allen.
Rev Allen spoke on the Parable of the Sower, referring to visual aids of seed growing on paths, in rocky places, amongst thorn bushes and of course in good soil. Afterwards everyone tucked into a good Cornish farmhouse tea.
Meanwhile in Lanreath, parishioners visited seven important points in the village.
Led by Rev Allen, the congregation stopped off at the village well, in fields with animals and crops, and saw a wild uncultivated place as well as a village garden with beautiful flowers and a vegetable garden.
Houses and cottages, a farm and the churchyard were also part of the walking service, with the theme very much one of caring for our environment.