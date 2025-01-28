STAFF at Golitha Falls National Nature Reserve have issued a warning to avoid the popular walking spot whilst the current stormy conditions prevail.
A spokesperson said: “We’ve had multiple fallen trees down over the last few days, including over the vehicle track of the Beech Tree Loop, which has been closed.
“Due to the continued stormy weather over the next two days, please AVOID visiting the site.
“Please avoid entering woodlands during high winds for your safety.”
Located close to St Cleer, Golitha Falls are a series of magnificent waterfalls situated through ancient oak woodland within Bodmin Moor.