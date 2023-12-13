Wadebridge Town Council have confirmed plans to end 2023 in style.
The council will be hosting its annual fireworks display, which will be launched at around midnight from Jubilee playing fields, depending on the weather.
However, this could be relocated if the weather is inclement.
A spokesperson for Wadebridge Town Council said: "We're welcoming 2024 with a spectacular fireworks display that will take place on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31 2023.
"The fireworks display, which will be launched around midnight from Jubilee Playing Fields (weather permitting). If there are adverse wind conditions (on the evening of the fireworks) this COULD be relocated to the skatepark area – please note this will not be known until the evening.
"The fireworks will create a stunning finale to end the year for both visitors and residents of Wadebridge.
"We hope it will give the public an opportunity to come out and enjoy the display."