A BRANCH of a family-owned bakery chain is set to close for a ‘few months’.
Barnecutts has confirmed that its branch on Molesworth Street at the centre of Wadebridge will close from the end of trading this Saturday (August 31).
A spokesperson for Malcolm Barnecutts Bakeries Ltd said: “Following the recent completion of our new Wadebridge shop, we are now closing our Molesworth shop for a fabulous new refurbishment.
“Closing on Saturday, August 31 at 3:30pm, the shop will remain closed for a few months to give the refurb teams time to work their magic.
“Don't forget, we still have two shops in Wadebridge that are open during this time.
“We look forward to seeing you soon.”