The Tesco Food Collection is taking place in all Tesco stores from December 1-3 , and the Trussell Trust and FareShare are urging volunteers to sign up to support the event in store. It comes as both charities face an unprecedented demand for food. The Trussell Trust, which has the largest foodbank network in the UK has seen a 46% increase in the number of food parcels given out in recent months, while FareShare has a growing list of thousands more frontline charities seeking food. During the collection, Tesco customers in Cornwall will be encouraged to donate long-life food to support the charities in their work. Donations for the Trussell Trust will help its network of food banks provide emergency food parcels to people in crisis, while donations to FareShare will support its food deliveries to thousands of frontline charities. Tesco, which has been partnering with the charities for the past 10 years, will once again top up the customer donations by 20% in cash.