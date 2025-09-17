CHILDREN in Cornwall with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) who are unable to attend traditional schools now have a high-quality alternative, thanks to the launch of the UK’s first Department for Education-accredited online SEND school.
The National Online School (NOS), part of the TCES Group, is offering tailored places in the county, giving pupils with complex needs the opportunity to learn in a safe and supportive environment.
NOS has already celebrated success this summer, with its pupils achieving GCSE results that outperformed the national average. The school has also unveiled a new website as it welcomes a record number of students for the new academic year.
The development comes as school absence across England hits record levels. Department for Education figures show more than 170,000 children were “severely absent” last year, missing at least half their lessons. For pupils with Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs), NOS offers a lifeline where mainstream schooling may not be suitable.
All NOS teachers are subject specialists with SEN training, supported by therapists and a strong focus on therapeutic education. The aim is to help pupils rebuild confidence, manage anxiety, and re-engage with learning.
Headteacher Kirsten Roy explained: “Traditional school settings do not suit every child. Many of our pupils have complex needs or have experienced significant trauma and disengaged from education. We help them rebuild confidence, work closely with parents, and create tailored support so they can enjoy learning in a safe online space.”
Despite being virtual, pupils at NOS take part in assemblies, sports week, practical science experiments and work experience, fostering a sense of community and connection.
Placements are mainly funded through local authorities via EHCPs, though private places are also available. Parents can contact their SEND Case Worker or EHCP Coordinator to request a referral. More information is available at www.nationalonlineschool.org.uk.
