“Since agreeing to take on the shop for the sake of the village and relocating it to Churchtown back in 2017, owning and running the shop has been an absolute privilege. However, since then we have had some significant highs and lows. We supported the community through COVID ensuring everyone had access to essential groceries at this challenging time, we installed a National Lottery terminal, launched a Mobile Post Office service that services nine destinations around North Cornwall, launched an Amazon collection hub, and have tried our hardest to always ensure the shop sells what our customers need.