CORNWALL Council are seeking the views of Saltash residents on the no right turn trial, which has been implemented on a problematic road junction in the town.
The six-month Traffic Regulation Order at Gilston Road, which has been in place since January 28 and is legally enforceable, now restricts traffic from turning right out of the retail park and industrial estate onto Callington Road.
Instead, all traffic should turn left and head down to the nearby Pilmere roundabout, if they wish to head back up the road to get to the Carkeel roundabout.
The junction has been a major talking point amongst residents in Saltash for a number of years, but now Cormac – the organisation responsible for the majority of Cornwall’s road network – want to hear how the trial is faring for local people as part of the consultation process.
To respond to the consultation, you can either:
· Use Cornwall Council’s Consultation finder, an online facility for viewing and responding to traffic consultations. This can be accessed by visiting www.cornwall.gov/TrafficConsult. Once registered you will be able to submit responses to this and other current traffic consultations.
· Email Infrastructure Design at [email protected], quoting the scheme name and reference, and indicating your support of objection to the proposals.
· Respond in writing using a Consultation Response Form, indicating your support or objection to the proposals.
Any responses must arrive no later than July 30, 2025.