Demolition work at Sterts began yesterday (December 6). A video shows a crane taking apart the structure behind the stage to make space for a new roof which is due to be built over the stage and seating.
The building work is due to be completed before next years summer season.
Sterts Theatre have announced that they have received public funding from the National Lottery through Arts Council England to stage 'The Beast' - a new Victorian Comedy Musical.
Phil Croft will be directing the performance which is based on stories of the Beast of Bodmin.
Dates to remember:
- February 11 - Workshops
- February 23 - 25 - Auditions
- August 7 - 11 - Block A performances
- August 19 - 24 - Block B performances