Hundreds of people marched across the Tamar Bridge today to protest against toll charges.
The Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) organised the event with the support of pro-Cornish nationalist movement All Under One Banner Kernow.
The march did not disrupt traffic, with campaigners using the pedestrian cantilever.
The event started on the Saltash side with speeches in Alexandra Square Car Park before the protest moved across the bridge to the Plymouth side where there were more speeches.
The large group of campaigners then returned back over the bridge to hoots from cars who were keen to show their support.
Chair of TTAG Mel Priston had said before the march: “The people of Plymouth and Cornwall funded construction of the bridge on the understanding that the debt would be repaid within 10 years.
“Despite a vital part of the strategic road network being run across the bridge by National Highways after it opened, the burden of paying for its maintenance and upgrades still falls to the users while National Highways pays nothing towards it!.
"Cornish residents are forced to pay out each time they cross the bridge, including to access vital NHS treatments. The huge costs incurred by local businesses too have the detrimental effect of suppressing the local economy, and we think it’s time to abolish the tolls for good.
"We call upon our MPs to take this matter to Parliament on our behalf to fight for a fairer deal for local users of the two crossings over the Tamar - especially with the unprecedented cost of living crisis putting an extra burden on people’s budgets.
“We deserve our fair share of levelling-up money, especially when in recent years vast sums have been awarded elsewhere in the Duchy for transport infrastructure improvements. We say enough is enough!”