A veterans’ health roadshow is stopping off in five locations across the North and East of Cornwall next month (7-8 March) to raise awareness of available health services in the county.
The drop-in event – driven by collaborative working of the charities and organisations involved – will also highlight some of the organisations and charities in Cornwall that veterans and their families can access.
The roadshow will visit Saltash, Launceston, and Bude, on the Tuesday, then Bodmin, and Liskeard the following day.
Some of the organisations expected to be in attendance are the Veterans Regroup Project/ Smart Savings, the Veterans Charity, Bude Surf Veterans, Veterans Outdoors, Rock 2 Recovery, Fighting with Pride, Help for Heroes, the Defence Medical Welfare Service (DMWS), Op Courage, We Are With You, Active Plus, the Armed Forces Covenant and many more.
Help for Heroes’ Veterans Clinical Advisor, Janine Whitley, who has been personally involved in the project, explained: “We’re continuing to educate veterans to the availability of veterans’ health services in Cornwall, and to network, share information, signpost, and enable referrals to those services.
“This is the second such roadshow we have organised, and, if successful, we will, hopefully, reach further afield in the future. It’s a drop-in event, so veterans or their families need to do nothing more than turn up at the relevant venue at the appropriate time. We look forward to meeting them.”
The full itinerary is:
7 March 23
10:00–12:00 China Fleet Club, Saltash, PL12 6LJ.
13:00–15:00 Launceston Tesco, Tavistock Road, Launceston, Cornwall, PL15 9HG.
16:30–18:30 Patio area at entrance to Summerleaze Beach, Summerleaze Cres, Bude, EX23 8HN.
8 March 23
10:00–12:00 Bodmin Military Museum, The Keep, Bodmin, PL31 1EG.
13:30–15:30 Liskerrett Community Centre, Varley Lane, Liskeard, PL14 4AP
Help for Heroes champions the Armed Forces community and helps them live well after service. The charity helps them, and their families, to recover and get on with their lives. It has already supported more than 27,000 people and won’t stop until every veteran gets the support they deserve.
For further information contact Help for Heroes’ Janine Whitley on [email protected] or 07483 082711, or DMWS’ Matt Jackson at [email protected] or 07795 677351. To access support, visit helpforheroes.org.uk.