A LOCAL vet has issued an adder warning to dog walkers out on Kit Hill.
“Adders are now coming out of hibernation and are enjoying basking in the sun,” said Calweton Vets.
“Please be careful with your dogs, as adders will act in self-defence if disturbed and can cause nasty bites.
“If your dog is bitten, please call your vet immediately. If possible, you should carry your dog; this will help to prevent the venom from circulating further around their body. You can bathe the wound in cold water. Keep your dog warm and as calm and still as possible.”