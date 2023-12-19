A man has been arrested after vapes and vodka were stolen from a Saltash shop after a late night break-in.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers on patrol discovered the break-in at the Morrisons Daily shop on Fore Street in the town in the late evening of Monday, December 18.
It is reported that the front glass door was smashed with the products stolen during a break in.
The suspected culprit was located nearby by officers, with a scene guard remaining on the premises while officers investigate the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are investigating a burglary at a Saltash store.
"Officers on patrol discovered the break-in at Morrisons Daily in Fore Street around 11.15pm on Monday 18 December.
"The front glass door was smashed and it is believed that vapes and bottles of vodka had been stolen.
"A man was located nearby by police.
"A scene guard remains on at the premises while officers conducted enquiries.
"A 42-year-old man from South East Cornwall has been arrested on suspicion of burglary and remains in custody."