The number of accidents at Plusha or its immediate vicinity for 1999-2012 was 29 and from 2013-2024 essentially the same (data for 2023 and 2024 is incomplete) but the number of serious/fatal accidents increased from 10.3 per cent to 48.3 per cent of the total. This can be compared with a negligible accident rate at the Kennards House and Five Lanes grade separated junctions.