Councillor Mustoe added that the Celebrating Neurodiversity Strategy had been launched relatively recently and it needed to be fully embedded, but said he identified completely with everything his fellow councillor was saying. “You have to be your child’s champion and you do feel like you’re banging your head against a brick wall, screaming and shouting, and trying to be professional at the same time.” He added after the meeting: “It’s not a problem for Cornwall Council in isolation, it’s a problem for health colleagues and schools. They all have to work together and I think the council is doing its best in trying to make progress.”