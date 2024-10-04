AN APPEAL has been launched seeking the whereabouts of a 79-year-old woman missing from a village near Liskeard.
Anne Stacey was last seen near her home in St Cleer on Saturday, September 28.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Have you seen Anne Stacey? Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 79 year old Anne who was last seen on Saturday, September 28 near her home in St Cleer, Liskeard, Cornwall.
“She is possibly wearing a long quilted coat, jogging bottom style trouser and carrying a shoulder bag. She also may have two walking sticks.
If you have seen Anne or know of her whereabouts, please call police on 999 and quote log 817 of October 3”