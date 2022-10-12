Upgrade to stadium given the go ahead
SALTASH UNITED Association Football Club is celebrating after being given planning permission to upgrade its stadium.
The Club’s promotion to the Western League led to the Football Association requiring the club to upgrade its spectator facilities at Waterways Stadium formerly known as Kimberley Stadium.
Many of the recommendations are easily rectified but one of the main recommendations was that the stadium requires a covered standing area for 100 spectators – the club estimated a shortfall of 60.
The club has been given planning permission for a timber structure clad in corrugated metal enabling at least 60 spectators to stand undercover to watch matches.
The new stand will go on the south side of the pitch alongside the clubhouse, changing facilities and tiered seating. It will be similar to the stand on the ground at Plymouth.
