Update on a police incident in Bodmin as one person remains in police custody

Police were alerted at around 5:15pm on Sunday 12 June following concerns for the welfare of a female who was on the top of a building and making threats to harm in Bodmin.

Road closures were put in place near Fore Street, Berrycoombe Road and Dennison Road as emergency services along with Western Power attended the scene.

Just before 9pm the female fled the roof area and barricaded herself in a nearby property. At around 11pm this situation was resolved peacefully.

A 39-year-old woman from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and causing criminal damage. She now remains in police custody.