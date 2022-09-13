Subscribe newsletter
A QUIZ Night in aid of Ukraine is being held in Callington Town Hall on Friday, October 14, starting at 7.30pm.
Following some very successful delivery trips of much-needed Ukrainian humanitarian aid earlier this year, two Callington Lions will be assisting again with a further delivery to Poland.
Emma and Andy Burnard are linking up again with the ‘SendingLovetoUkraine’ team (https://sendinglovetoukraine.org) to deliver humanitarian aid on their next journey.
The vans will be loaded with medical first aid, mattresses, wheelchairs, ‘Teddies to Take Away Tears’, essential items for the youngsters and much, much more.
To raise funds for this visit Andy and Emma are hosting the Town Hall quiz night.
Tickets are £8, which includes hot food. Teas and coffees will be served but bring your own other drinks.
To book spaces please telephone 01579 382712. They look forward to your support.
