The Trent class lifeboat was developed in the early 1990s and introduced into the RNLI fleet in 1994. Fowey’s Trent class, the Maurice and Joyce Hardy, arrived in Fowey on September 25, 1996. Capable of reaching speeds of up to 25 knots, the Trent was the fastest all-weather lifeboat of the time and the first to be able to cover 250 nautical miles.