CLOSURE orders have been imposed on two premises in Cornwall who were caught selling illegal tobacco.
At Truro Magistrates’ Court closure orders for three months were granted for Saltash Smoke Point based in Fore Street in Saltash, as well as Zabka, which is located in Commercial Street, Camborne.
Devon and Cornwall Police submitted two closure order applications to the court after Cornwall Council’s Trading Standards team supplied evidence of illegal tobacco sales at both premises.
The application was supported by intelligence from members of the local community who had informed authorities that both shops had been selling illegal vapes, as well as supplying vapes to under 18s.
The application also included information about the public health risks of illegal tobacco, as well as the potential harm vapes can cause when used by children.
Elizabeth Kirk, team manager at Cornwall Council’s Trading Standards, said: “I’m delighted that we have been able to disrupt the illegal activity taking place at these premises.
“This is a brilliant example of how we work with our partners to target businesses that are not complying with the law and I’d like to thank Devon and Cornwall Police for all their work in securing these orders from the court.
“We will not tolerate people putting our communities at harm and will take action when there is evidence that shops or individuals are supplying illegal products.”
Ruth Goldstein, assistant director of public health at Cornwall Council, said: “Smoking is responsible for almost 1,000 deaths in Cornwall each year and the sale of cheaper illegal tobacco can cause serious harm to public health because it reduces smokers’ motivation to quit.
“Healthy Cornwall provides free advice to anyone who wants to stop smoking. Call 01872 324 200 or search smoke free Cornwall online for more information and support.”
Sophie Curtis, partnership inspector for Cornwall at Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “I’m pleased at the outcome of these closure orders which send a message that the illegal sale of tobacco products or of illegal, unregulated vape paraphernalia won’t be tolerated in Cornwall. The same goes for the sale of vape products, regardless of their provenance, to children. All of these things bring harm to our communities.
“This is one example of effective partnership working. Sara Young, the Vulnerability Lawyer for Devon and Cornwall Police in Cornwall worked closely with Cornwall Council to put together the closure orders based on the work undertaken by Cornwall Trading Standards and the intelligence submitted by members of the public.
“For instance, numerous calls were received from members of the public concerned that they were witnessing persons under the age of 18 being served vapes at both premises. If this sort of thing is concerning you in your community, please report it to Trading Standards so that action, like this, can be taken.”
Anyone with information about the sale of illegal tobacco, illegal vapes or the sale of vapes to under 18s is urged to report it to Trading Standards.