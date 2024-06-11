RNLI lifeguards jumped into action at Sharrow beach at Whitsand Bay on June 9 to save the lives of two swimmers who had got into difficulty in deep water near Sharrow Point.
At 4.10pm senior RNLI lifeguard, Mark Oliver spotted two members of the public in difficulty swimming near Sharrow Point and immediately radioed his colleagues at the waters edge to go and assist them.
RNLI lifeguard Ben Floyd ran to the nearest rescue board and paddled out quickly to assist the casualties.
On arrival to the scene another swimmer was assisting the younger of the casualties, a 14-year-old boy and had dragged him to an area he could stand and make his own way back to shore. Floyd pulled the 28-year-old casualty on to his rescue board and paddled him back to the safely of the shore.
Once on the beach lifeguards administered casualty care to both swimmers who were feeling nauseous and coughing up lots of water.
At 4.30pm after lifeguards had performed all their checks the casualties were advised to attend the nearest hospital for further checks.
RNLI Lead lifeguard supervisor for the East Cornwall area, Charlie Gillet said: “Our lifeguards responded quickly and performed exceptionally well to rescue two casualties who were non swimmers and had been caught out in a deeper area of water near Sharrow Point.
“Lifeguards had warned the public throughout the day that the area was unsafe and there were plenty of signs reminding people as they headed to the water’s edge that this was an area not to be swam in.
“The incident is a big reminder to people that if you are going to the coast to follow the RNLI’s advice, head to a lifeguarded beach and if you are going to swim make sure that you do so between the red and yellow flags.”