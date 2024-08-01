POLICE have reported a multi-vehicle accident on the A387 has injured two people.
The road has been closed following the incident, and stretches from Hessenford turn off to Morview Road along the A387.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson explained: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving four vehicles on the A387 at Widegates, Looe at around 11.40am today, Thursday, August 1.
“Emergency services are at the scene. Local road closures have been put in place.
“Two people have been reported to be injured at this time but the extent of their injuries is not known.”
The incident is ongoing.