CREWS from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Looe on April 18.
It was reported that one appliance from Looe attended the collision in Hessenford at 8.53pm.
A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “On crews arrival two casualties were in the care of ambulance crews.
“Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of police officers.”
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “It was reported that a vehicle had rolled.
“Ambulance were also called to the scene and a driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.
“The vehicle was recovered at around 11.45pm.”