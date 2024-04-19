CREWS from Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision in Looe on April 18.

It was reported that one appliance from Looe attended the collision in Hessenford at 8.53pm.

A spokesperson from Cornwall Fire and Rescue said: “On crews arrival two casualties were in the care of ambulance crews.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and left the incident in the hands of police officers.”

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson added: “It was reported that a vehicle had rolled.

“Ambulance were also called to the scene and a driver was taken to hospital to be checked over.

“The vehicle was recovered at around 11.45pm.”