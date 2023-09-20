RNLI Lifeguards in South East Cornwall rescued 20 people in less than a week.
While the peak lifeguarding season finished on September 3, RNLI lifeguards in South East Cornwall had a very busy week from September 4 to10.
Lifeguards patrolling the beaches along Whitsand Bay, and Seaton rescued 20 people in difficulty in the sea during the six day period, saving the lives of five people.
A spokesperson from the RNLI said: “The combination of fine weather and big surf meant that beaches remained busy even though the summer holidays have come to an end.
“Last Friday, (September 8) was a particularly busy day, with a four-to-five-foot surf running and sunny weather. RNLI lifeguards patrolling Tregonhawke, Sharrow and Seaton were kept busy keeping people safe. They also performed regular roving patrols on neighbouring Tregantle, where the lifeguard service reduced to weekend only patrols at the end of peak season. Whilst there, the lifeguards saved three bathers who had been caught in a rip.”
Charlie Gillet, RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor for South East Cornwall added: “With big clean surf and sunny conditions for an extended period it has been a very busy time for our lifeguard team at Whitsand Bay. They have really had their work cut out over the last week. Their vigilance and hard work has undoubtedly saved a number of lives and prevented a number of major incidents.
“While the service at Tregantle has been reduced to weekends until the end of September. Tregonhawke, Sharrow and Seaton will be patrolled every day until September 24 and we’d encourage anyone in south east Cornwall wanting to use the water to head to one of these beaches.
“Remember to swim between the red and yellow flags, the lifeguards position them in the safest area of the beach.”