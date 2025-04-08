A TEAM of intrepid walkers covered a 20-mile route from Callington to Derriford Hospital at the weekend to raise vital funds for women’s health.
Kay Barriball, who recently underwent Gynae surgery, led the team of walkers as they set out from Callington at 6am bound for the Gynae Suite at University Hospitals Plymouth to also raise awareness of gynae cancers.
The first part of their route took them to Calstock, where they were able to take a short rest after reaching it in record time. They then hopped on a train to Bere Aston, stopping for breakfast, before continuing on to Bere Ferrers and Lopwell Dam.
After waiting 30 minutes for the tide, they picked up the Tamara route walking via Tamerton Foliot and Southway to reach Derriford Hospital by 6pm.
Kay had the idea for the fundraiser after she’d started walking to get in shape. She suggested to fellow walker hairdresser Molly from Callington’s Natural Styles Hair Studio to organise a walk to raise funds for women’s health in memory of Molly’s Grandmother who passed away last Autumn from a gynae cancer.
Kay said: “It backfired on me really, as she turned around and said we’ll do something together! From then it all sort of blew up with various other people wanting to join us, and we’re here today!
Kay added: “A few blisters and aching joints, but apart from that it’s all good. It has been an enjoyable day actually and we’re all saying we’re not feeling as bad as we thought we would feel!” The team is already contemplating a repeat of the walk next year.
After hitting 92 per cent of their target of £5,000 before the walk even began, the team have now surpassed that total. A delighted Kay said: “It’s been fantastic. We’re up to £6,300 now including the gift aid on our Justgiving page.
“We’re all really overwhelmed with the support that we’ve had. But it’s not just about the financial side of it.
“We hope that we also, through our walk, have increased awareness of women’s gynae cancers, and if one woman now goes and perhaps gets herself sorted as a result of seeing us walking today, or hearing our story, then that’s a positive result for us really.”
The group were greeted at Derriford by Nikki Calder lead gynaecological oncology nurse from the Lancaster Suite who they presented with an official team walk T-shirt.
Nikki said: “We’ve got a brand new counselling room for our patients post cancer diagnosis where we have acquired space so we can take people and talk.
“So we’ve built that and we’re just about to kit it all out now and get that all done. Now it’s going to be a case of sitting down as a whole team and deciding the best way to spend the money these guys have given us, because it’s all about enhancing patient care and making patients’ lives better.”
Donations can still be made to the JustGiving page at: www.justgiving.com/page/kay-barriball-1728141278734