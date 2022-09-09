Tributes are paid to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II
Subscribe newsletter
Following the sad news last night of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, people and organisations from across Devon and Cornwall have paid tribute to her 70 years of service.
Simon Cassidy, Mayor of Liskeard has paid his condolences to The Queen. He said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of our sovereign lady Queen Elizabeth. She was an ever present constant in the life of our country and devoted her life to our service.
“Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. Liskeard will always remember her. God save the King”
The Liskeard Lions have expressed their sorrow at the news of Her Majesty’s passing, a spokesperson said: “Lions are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.
“A figurehead of stability, hope and kindness, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British monarch.
“We are grateful for the extraordinary service she gave to the UK, the Commonwealth and our international relations over the years.
“All members of Lions Club of Liskeard give our deepest sympathy to the Royal Family.”
As a mark of respect, the flags at Cornwall Councils New County Hall are being flown at half-mast.
Councillor Pauline Giles BEM, Chairman of Cornwall Council, said: “It was with great sadness that we have today learned of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. She was truly remarkable, much loved and respected. Throughout her long reign she provided a sense of continuity, stability and leadership during times of enormous social change and will be greatly missed by both the Royal Family and the whole nation.
“Others have paid tribute to her devotion to duty and her life of public service and I would like to join with these tributes. She touched the lives of so many people of all generations and her death marks the end of an era in the life of our country.
“The Queen was much loved by all in Cornwall, many of whom have fond memories of her many visits to the Duchy. I will convey our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Royal Family on their, and the nation’s great loss.”
Mayor of Looe Cllr Edwina Hannaford offered her condolences to The Queen, she said: “It is with great sadness that we hear of the passing of her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth ll.
“Her majesty served the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with dedication, steadfastness, grace and a touch of humour.
“I have only known her Majesty as out Queen; she has give us a lifetime of service and duty as head of state which we are very grateful for.
“Thank you for all you have done for us.
“I am opening a book of condolences in Looe Library Community Hub so people can pay their respects and leave messages.
“God Save the King.”
And finally, David Ambler, Liskeard Town Councillor and Vice Chair of Liskeard Town Forum expressed is compassion, he commented: “It is with sadness that I learnt of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. To be born into public service, and to then so generously, selflessly honour that role, Queen Elizabeth II has marked her time with a spirit, grace and loyalty, that will shine for a long time over this country, and indeed the community of Liskeard. My thoughts are with her family, and the communities of Cornwall that she served so well.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |