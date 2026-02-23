POLICE say there has been a rise in the number of trespass incidents reported at a docks site in Cornwall.
The officers say the trespassers are putting themselves at risk at the industrial Par Docks.
St Austell Police, in an online post, said: “The neighbourhood team has received an increase in reports from Imerys of individuals trespassing on the docks site and causing a nuisance to staff when challenged.
“There have been previous reports of ‘urban explorers’ trespassing and uploading footage on social media.
“Trespassers are putting themselves at risk due to hazards on the site. There is also a risk to staff and emergency services who may end up responding to assist in the rescue of any trespassers. Please do not trespass on the site.”
