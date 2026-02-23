VOLUNTEERS from Landrake Young Farmers Club got stuck in – quite literally – as Dung Run 2026 proved a mucky triumph, raising an impressive £2,000 for charity.

The annual sale saw supporters deliver cow dung across the region, covering Landrake, Plymouth and back to Torpoint via the ferry, with plenty of stops in between.

Proceeds will support Together 21, Ronald McDonald House Bristol and club funds.

Organisers thanked the Davey family for the use of a tractor, trailer and yard, the Crabb family for supplying the dung and workspace, Harpers Feeds for donating hundreds of bags, and WH Bond/Bond Timber for providing lunch and refreshments.

Above all, praise went to members who turned out in force – dedicating their day, and getting thoroughly dirty, all for good causes,