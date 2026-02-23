VOLUNTEERS from Landrake Young Farmers Club got stuck in – quite literally – as Dung Run 2026 proved a mucky triumph, raising an impressive £2,000 for charity.
The annual sale saw supporters deliver cow dung across the region, covering Landrake, Plymouth and back to Torpoint via the ferry, with plenty of stops in between.
Proceeds will support Together 21, Ronald McDonald House Bristol and club funds.
Above all, praise went to members who turned out in force – dedicating their day, and getting thoroughly dirty, all for good causes,
