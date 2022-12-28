Tractors, new and old, met in Pillaton at 10am to travel along a set route out of the village to Amytree, Bealbury, St Mellion Estate, St Dominic Church end to Who’d of Thought it pub down to Halton Quay then to Polborder on down to Paynters Cross to Tinnel Farm onto Salters Mill to Cargreen up to Landulph Cross then onto Botus Fleming across to Hatt down to Notter via Vollards Lane then Frenchmans Lane to Wotton Cross and back to Pillaton via Pillaton Mill.