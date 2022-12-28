The Pillaton tractor run in aid of St Lukes Hospice took place on December 29.
Tractors, new and old, met in Pillaton at 10am to travel along a set route out of the village to Amytree, Bealbury, St Mellion Estate, St Dominic Church end to Who’d of Thought it pub down to Halton Quay then to Polborder on down to Paynters Cross to Tinnel Farm onto Salters Mill to Cargreen up to Landulph Cross then onto Botus Fleming across to Hatt down to Notter via Vollards Lane then Frenchmans Lane to Wotton Cross and back to Pillaton via Pillaton Mill.
This was the first tractor run to take place in the village and was organised by Graham Moore and Chris Billing.
47 tractors took part and there was a huge amount of spectators that came to watch all along with route with larger groups in the villages.
Graham and Chris, organisers, said: ‘‘We were amazed and delighted by the turn out of tractors for the run and the amount of spectators who turned out to support us and really pleased with the amount we managed to raise for St Luke’s and we definitely will plan to do another Charity run next Christmas’’
Around £1400 was raised for St Luke’s Hospice.