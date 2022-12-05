THE town of Callington came to life on December 3, as it was the day the town’s Christmas lights were to be switched on and a special visitor in a red suit would be arriving to the excitement of all the children.
The day was started with a very busy craft fair held in the town council building and Santa had a grotto to see the children who told him what surprises they would like on Christmas day.
Later in the day another fair was held, the Victorian market, organised by the Rotary club was opened by the town crier Tony Stentiford and the Rotary president Bob Wade. It was full of stalls selling a variation of food and drinks to suit all tastes. Songs and carols from the super, local choir ‘Atonement’ added to the atmosphere with the townsfolk and children alike enjoying the occasion.
Then on to the square for more fun, the Callington Town Band played carols for everyone there to sing and enjoy and made the wait for the special guest to arrive in his sleigh a lot more enjoyable.
To the excitement of everyone the sleigh arrived with Santa waving and greeting the excited children and he even invited them to climb up and see him. Santa then climbed out of his sleigh to assist the deputy Portreeve Susan Tolman and the town crier in pressing the main switch to turn on the Christmas lights. The town was lit up to make things even more special. A disco was later held for the youngsters to celebrate the occasion.
A spokesperson added: “Thanks go to everyone who helped to make the day turn out so wonderful all the Lions club and Rotary club marshals the fire service bringing the engine along band, choirs well done everyone.”