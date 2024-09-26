The waiting room on Liskeard station will be turned into the Looe Valley Literary lounge on the Friday ready for the special literary train which be running on the Looe Valley line. Leaving Liskeard for Looe at 11.36am and returning on 12.08am, poet and performer Sally Crabtree will offer travellers the chance to create edible art biscuits and poems from her interactive CreativiTEA catering trolley.