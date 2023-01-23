He said: “The visiting wassail in Bodmin can trace its roots definitely back to 1624, although we know it stretches back before then. We know this because in 1624, the then-town clerk, a Nicholas Sprey, decreed a sum of money for the continuation of the wassail. We believe that at the time, he did this because the mayor of the day owned several properties and wanted to bring Christmas cheer to the residents of his town. It’s continued uninterrupted since then, including during the war and the coronavirus restrictions within the rules set out at the time in order to keep the tradition unbroken. This year is our 399th continuous Wassail in the town.