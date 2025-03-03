REPRESENTATIVES from Torpoint town council took centre stage as they were amongst the winners at the annual Tennis Cornwall AGM and award ceremony.
The council collected the LTA County winner award for ‘Park Venue of the Year’ for the outstanding refurbishment of the tennis courts at Thanckes Park.
Councillor Rachel Evans BEM, Chair of the Development and Localism committee, said it was a ‘huge honour’ to receive the award on behalf of the town council and residents of Torpoint.
“It is great to see residents of all ages and abilities now being able to play and enjoy our fantastic courts,” she said.
The town council are actively recruiting for tennis activators so that they can run free park tennis sessions later this year. If you are interested in becoming a volunteer activator, please see further details on the LTA website.
As winner of the county venue of the year, Thanckes Park will now go through to a shortlisting panel with winners announced in April at the National Awards ceremony in London.