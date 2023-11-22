In total, two tennis courts will be renovated, with investment of £60,000 helping ensure that quality facilities are available for the local community.
The project is part of a nationwide investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to refurbish public tennis courts across Great Britain, and open up the sport to many more people. This investment will see thousands of existing park tennis courts in poor or unplayable condition brought back to life for the benefit of communities across the country through renovation works, and improved court accessibility with new gate-access technology and booking systems.
Park tennis courts are vital in providing opportunities for children and adults to get active, delivering significant physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to participants. Accessible facilities in parks are particularly critical to opening up the sport to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds and women and girls.
In addition to investment of £40,000 from the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, £20,000 will also be invested by Torpoint Town Council, this includes donations received for the project.
Alongside the investment, Torpoint Town Council will also work with the LTA to deliver a range of activity on these tennis courts. This will include weekly organised free park tennis sessions for all ages, playing levels and experience where equipment is provided, meaning that people will not need someone to play with or their own racket. Local Tennis Leagues will also provide friendly, sociable, opportunities to get active through local competition.
The park courts being renovated are located in Thanckes Park. The courts will have online booking found via the LTA website www.lta.org.uk/play and Torpoint Town Council website. This will make it far easier to find and book a tennis court or activity in at Thanckes Park.
Work on sites is anticipated to start in the New Year and be completed ready for Spring 2024.