MEMBERS from the Torpoint Sea Cadets faced royalty last week as they were crowned national champions at a drill competition.
The continuity drill team won first place at the national sea cadet drill competition held at HMS Raleigh – they were later presented with gold medals and a trophy by Princess Anne.
The team of eight had previously won the county and regional finals earlier this year, qualifying them to go head to head against teams from across the UK.
The group performed an eight-minute choreographed drill display to music with over 400 movements from memory – this was then judged by a panel of judges in accordance with the Royal Navy’s ceremonial regulations.
Motivated to retain their title, having also won the 2023 competition, the team had been practising for nearly five months.
It was reported that Princess Anne watched a series of the displays before addressing the cadets, where she remarked that she was “impressed with the high standards of drill and self-discipline” they had shown.
Leading cadet Ella, from Torpoint, who was personally congratulated by the Princess said: “Princess Anne said she was very impressed with our routine and asked how we managed to remember all of the moves”.
Able cadet Jack, from Millbrook, added: “We’ve had a fantastic time training as a close-knit team over the past five months, and it has certainly paid off.”
Lieutenant Rhys Tanner Royal Navy, who trained the team continued: “The cadets pulled it out of the bag to deliver a mesmerising display with immaculate drill. Their training over the past five months has been tough, and they should be immensely proud of their fantastic achievement.”
Torpoint Sea Cadets is based within HMS Raleigh and is currently recruiting adventurous young people between the ages of 10 and 17.