Between the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 and 1971, thousands of people from the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad, St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados, arrived in the UK to support the county in rebuilding after World War II. In coming to the UK, they helped to rebuild Britain by filling the significant labour shortage as a result of the loss of life during the war. Many had also contributed to the war effort too and were veterans themselves, having bravely answered the call to support the British Armed Forces.