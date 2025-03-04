A Torpoint-based project is one of 30 being awarded funding to celebrate Windrush Day.
Thirty groups have been awarded a share of a £500,000 funding pot dedicated to supporting organisations and projects that commemorate, celebrate and educate people on the contribution of the Windrush Generation.
Cornwall and Devon Creative Collective (CoDeCC), based at Downderry, Torpoint, were delighted to hear they too would be receiving a share.
Daryl Codrington from Cornwall and Devon Creative Collective told us: “CoDeCC are absolutely delighted to receive this funding and very much looking forward to providing an amazing event celebrating Windrush Day.”
Adding: “CoDeCC (Cornwall & Devon Creative Collective CIC) is a collective of creatives and artists keen to bring music, dance, film, food, workshops and events to the South West. This includes celebrating black and global majority artists, history and culture.
“All welcome. Whether you're a writer, musician, artist, lover of films, interested in history or just want to meet people; CoDeCC is passionate about facilitating creativity and community in the SW, promoting diversity, inclusivity and sustainability for positive change.”
Funding will support projects to deliver an array of events across the country on National Windrush Day, 22 June, that will engage with people across generations to celebrate the legacy of the Windrush Generation and their descendants and the significant contributions they’ve made to the UK’s social, economic and cultural life.
The funding will support organisations in delivering their projects, helping towards our Plan for Change mission of breaking down barriers to opportunity and enhancing the education of our young people.
Minister for Faith, Lord Khan said: “We’re on a mission to break down barriers to opportunity through our Plan for Change and this funding is crucial in helping organisations continue with their incredible work and in supporting the education of our young people on such a vital part of our country’s history.”
Between the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush in 1948 and 1971, thousands of people from the Caribbean, including Jamaica, Trinidad, St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados, arrived in the UK to support the county in rebuilding after World War II. In coming to the UK, they helped to rebuild Britain by filling the significant labour shortage as a result of the loss of life during the war. Many had also contributed to the war effort too and were veterans themselves, having bravely answered the call to support the British Armed Forces.
Since then, they and their descendants have become leaders and entrepreneurs, nurses and doctors, musicians and athletes – contributing to and enhancing every aspect of our national life to make Britain what it is today.
This year saw a record number of applicants to the Windrush Day Grant Scheme, reflecting the enthusiasm in communities across the country to celebrate the legacy of the Windrush Generation and ensure generations to come are able to learn about the significant contributions they have had to our national life.
A full list of projects supported by the Windrush Day Grant Scheme can be found at www.gov.uk/guidance/windrush-day-grant-scheme-2025-projects-to-be-funded