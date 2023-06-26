After a four year closure, Torpoint Detachment of Cornwall Army Cadets is opening it’s doors once again.
The cadet centre in Torpoint has been closed since 2019 and did not re-open after lockdown. The detachment is now in a great position to open with the required staff in place and interest from local future cadets to join.
There will be an open day on Saturday, July 15, where there will be fun activities to try and lots of information about all the opportunities that the cadets have. People can come and join in between 10am to 2pm at the Cadet Centre on Antony Road, PL11 2JP.
A spokesperson explained: “Too many young people are missing out on the challenges and adventures that could transform their lives. Joining the Army Cadets can change that.
“We give young people - from all walks of life - access to fun, friendship, action and adventure. We challenge young people to learn more, do more and try more. We inspire them to aim high and go further in life, no matter what they aim to do.
“Our volunteers get to know each cadet individually and offer a huge range of training, qualifications and challenges. They inspire young people to challenge their limits, become more independent, confident and able to step up to any challenge.
“Cadets and adults keep telling us ‘It’s the best thing I’ve ever done’.”
The Cadet centre opens weekly from Thursday, July 20, between 7pm to 9pm. They are looking for 12 to 17 year-olds to join as cadets as well as adult instructors from the Torpoint area.
The spokesperson added: “The benefits of volunteering as an adult volunteer with the Army Cadets are varied from learning new skills, meeting people, taking on challenges and gaining valuable experience. You do not need a military background and we will provide all the training you require. If you want to find out more or if you’re ready to volunteer, register your interest to volunteer and we will arrange for you to come in and meet us and find out more.”
Go to armycadets.com to register interest in joining or make contact through the Facebook page at facebook.com/CornwallArmyCadets to find out more.