“They are confident to stand heads and shoulders with the best and have the necessary skills and expertise to flourish in their chosen careers. Best of luck to the next generation of lawyers, scientists, computer programmers, physiotherapists, teachers, nurses and so much more. The College would like to thank each and every student for working so hard over the last two years and also thank the parents and carers of our students who have given them such unwavering support. The College Leadership Team would also like to thank each member of staff for going the extra mile to support our students”.