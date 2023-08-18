Staff at Torpoint Community College congratulated all students who collected their final A Level and CAMTEC results on Thursday.
Teachers said this year had been unique for students and they were proud of their achievements.
Dr Jeremy Plumb, headteacher, said: “The experience for this cohort of students was unique, as this was the first time they experienced formal public examinations, as their GCSE examinations were cancelled due to COVID. We are very pleased to be celebrating some superb achievements with a higher than normal number of students applying for University. Over 70% of this year group applied for University this year with a significant number achieving their first choice place. We are proud that all our students are either going on in education or taking up employment through apprenticeships.”
Some students have achieved particularly well this year. Alex Freeman and Rosie Robinson-Jones both achieved double Distinction* in CAMTEC sport: Alex also achieved an A grade in chemistry and a B grade in geography; Rosie achieved B grades in both chemistry and geography. Molly Evans achieved B grades in both art and design and history and there were outstanding personal achievements in several other subjects.
Many students reached or exceeded their targets and were extremely proud of what they had achieved, and the school was pleased to have so many get in to university places and apprenticeships.
Overall, the college is delighted. Retiring head of Sixth Form, John Golding said, “At the end of another very challenging year, I am incredibly proud to be part of such an amazing Sixth Form with such wonderful students, parents and staff.
“This cohort of young people have shown remarkable resilience and positivity to keep working hard in the most difficult of situations. Many of them have coped with huge personal challenges and I am delighted to see them being rewarded today. It has been a real privilege to have this cohort of students as my final Sixth Form group. We are one of the smallest school Sixth Forms in Cornwall and yet our students are now ready and willing to take their places on the world stage.
“They are confident to stand heads and shoulders with the best and have the necessary skills and expertise to flourish in their chosen careers. Best of luck to the next generation of lawyers, scientists, computer programmers, physiotherapists, teachers, nurses and so much more. The College would like to thank each and every student for working so hard over the last two years and also thank the parents and carers of our students who have given them such unwavering support. The College Leadership Team would also like to thank each member of staff for going the extra mile to support our students”.