A NUMBER of sea swimmer groups, including one from Looe, took part in a mile long course starting at Pendennis Castle, across the Fal estuary mouth to St Mawes.
This event raises money to support the RNLI to help them continue their lifesaving work. Over 400 swimmers took part in good swimming conditions and supported by Falmouth lifeboat crew and the RNLI lifeguards.
Two of the swimmers from Looe (Jamie Curtis and Guy Cooper) are former members of the Looe Lifeboat crew and also the RNLI national flood rescue team.
Guy Cooper, Looe sea swimmer, explained: “The 2023 sea swimming charity events and calendar are now beginning to creep up. The next ones the team will be participating in are the St Micheal’s Mount round island and Looe Island, both in aid of the Chestnut Appeal.”