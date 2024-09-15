Hollywood A-listers Tom Holland and Zendaya stunned diners after visiting a rock n’ roll themed café in Par for breakfast.
The couple ordered a fry-up and pancakes during their visit to Ramshackle Rosie.
And though their meal came to £15, Holland - who is known for his leading role in the Spider-man film franchise - paid with a £20 note and told staff to keep the change.
Helen Woodward, who has owned the café for two and half years and served the pair, had no idea who they were until after they had left.
She said Zendaya, star of the blockbuster Dune film series, and Holland just seemed like a ‘normal’ couple visiting the tourist hot spot.
Helen said: “They were just a normal young couple who came in. I didn’t know who they were. Somebody told me.
“They just had something to eat. I gave them the breakfast. He [Holland] had a ‘Zeppelin’, which is a sausage, egg, beans, mushroom, and tomatoes.
“She [Zendaya] had pancakes with maple syrup and a hash brown. And then they just had two orange juices.
“They sat down, ate, and they were in about 20 minutes… nobody made a fuss of them.
“It came to £15 and he gave me £20 and told me to keep the change.”
Helen, whose café is kitted out with pictures of rock icons, said she never thought anybody famous would ever visit her business.
She added: “We’ve never had anyone famous here before. It’s surprised us.”