A mixed-use property in the popular coastal town of Fowey has a freehold guide price of £235,000 to £250,000 at auction.
It is among 135 lots listed in the latest auction being held by Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers. Being auctioned on the instructions of executors, the three-storey property is located at 3 Custom House Hill in the town centre.
Auctioneer David Henwood said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase a freehold terraced property, situated in the heart of Fowey.
“It is currently arranged over three floors as a retail unit with a well-proportioned flat on the first floor. Now requiring a programme of improvement works, individuals may also wish to consider alternative uses for the lower ground floor space, which has a separate front access point, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”
The property is being auctioned in arrangement with May, Whetter & Grose of Fowey.
Cornwall Council has instructed the sale of two parcels of land off Eliot Road in St Austell. The first is located adjacent to 36 Eliot Road while the second is adjacent to 48 Eliot Road and sits between two houses. Both measure approximately 0.02 hectares (0.05 acres) and are being auctioned with freehold guides of £500 plus.
Bidding for the current auction, the first one of the year, goes live on Monday February 5 and ends on Wednesday February 7.
See www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.