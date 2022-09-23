The Wool Market which attracts visitors from all over Cornwall and Devon will be held in Liskeard Public Hall from 11 to 5 on Saturday, October 1 and will feature stalls selling a wide array of yarns, fibres, woolly items and crafting accessories. Many old favourites will be there, along with some lovely new stalls. There will be a pop-up café from the Hub, relaxing live music, a children’s craft corner and a yarn swap. Entry is £1 which includes a raffle ticket in aid of the mental health charity Mind. In line with the community nature of the event the local scouts have volunteered to help with set up.