Three bags full has returned
Mandalas outside of The Post Office
Subscribe newsletter
The yarn bombing has gone up in Liskeard, signalling that the Three Bags Full Wool Market and Woolly Workshops are back, after a break due to the pandemic.
This year colourful mandalas are decorating the railings outside the Post Office, many other shops have woolly bunting decorated with flowers. There are also lots of pom-poms and flowers decorated onto lamp posts and railings.
The Wool Market which attracts visitors from all over Cornwall and Devon will be held in Liskeard Public Hall from 11 to 5 on Saturday, October 1 and will feature stalls selling a wide array of yarns, fibres, woolly items and crafting accessories. Many old favourites will be there, along with some lovely new stalls. There will be a pop-up café from the Hub, relaxing live music, a children’s craft corner and a yarn swap. Entry is £1 which includes a raffle ticket in aid of the mental health charity Mind. In line with the community nature of the event the local scouts have volunteered to help with set up.
The Woolly Workshops run from October 5-17 and include knitting, crochet, spinning, felting, weaving, dying and printing on fabric. They are fun and friendly and many are aimed at beginners. They include a learn to knit and crochet session from 10-12.30 on Saturday, October 8 which is £5.
They are all held at t the Liskerrett Community Centre and can be booked via the Tourist Information Centre (with the museum in Pike Street) where you can also find a workshops leaflet.
For more information on all the events visit the website at www.3bagsfull.org.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |