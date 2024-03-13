A CAR which failed to stop for officers from Devon and Cornwall’s Road Policing Team found itself facing further trouble – after it transpired it contained a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs.
The vehicles and its occupants were brought to a safe stop on Launceston Road after a pursuit in Bodmin on Monday, March 11.
Three people, a 26-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl from Derbyshire in addition to a 39-year-old woman from Newquay, were arrested by Devon and Cornwall Police on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug after suspected cocaine was discovered within the vehicle.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “On Monday, March 11, a car failed to stop for police officers from the Roads Policing Team in Bodmin.
“Following a pursuit, the vehicle was brought to a safe stop on Launceston Road shortly before 11pm. A large quantity of suspected cocaine was found within the vehicle and seized by police.
“A 26-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl, both from Derbyshire, along with a 39-year-old woman from Newquay have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
“They were taken into police custody with enquiries ongoing.”