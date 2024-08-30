THOUSANDS of people lined the shore as Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddlesteamer, majestically sailed into Fowey.
The vessel was making her first visit to the port as part of a series of sailings in the South West.
Glorious weather greeted Waverley on Friday (August 30). St Austell photographer Paul Williams was there to capture the scene. He said: “The iconic paddlesteamer attracted thousands of sightseers all eager to get a glimpse of this grand old vessel from a bygone era.”
Currently designated a national flagship by National Historic Ships UK, Waverley was also visiting Penzance, Falmouth and Plymouth.