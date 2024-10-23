The RSPCA has launched a special appeal to find homes for three former stray cats who have spent a combined 200 days looking for their forever homes.
Coco Puff, Lady Tilly and Salem (pictured right) were all found straying around Cornwall and in desperate need of help before they were rescued by the RSPCA. Now after a combined 200 days in the care of the RSPCA Cornwall Branch in Quoit, St Columb they hope to be rehomed this Adoptober - the charity’s month-long rehoming campaign.
Their plea for a home comes as the animal welfare charity reveals it is facing a rehoming crisis across England and Wales. New figures show that in 2023, 42 per cent more animals arrived at the RSPCA than were adopted.
Rehoming centres across England and Wales are at near or full capacity, with pets either waiting to be adopted, or being assessed for adoption - leaving countless dogs, cats and other animals still in emergency boarding waiting for a place at a rehoming centre.
In response, the RSPCA - which is marking its 200th year - is launching its annual ‘Adoptober’ rehoming campaign; urging animal lovers to adopt a pet from a rescue centre or RSPCA branch rather than buying from a breeder to help ease the spiralling rehoming crisis.
Kate Beech, from the branch, said: “These long-stay cats have been waiting patiently to find their forever home and we are now desperate to give them the loving homes they deserve. They were living on the streets before they came into the cattery so all they want is a cosy bed, a comfy sofa and a warm lap to call their own.
“These three have been previously overlooked and we’re not really sure why as each of them would make a fantastic companion.”
Meet Coco Puff
Coco Puff came into the charity’s care after spending many years being a stray. She is an older lady, about 12-years-old. When she came to the RSPCA, her bones were very stiff, she had bad teeth which needed fixing and she was very sad. After a dental procedure, some pain relief medication and lots of fuss, she soon became a new cat altogether.
Coco Puff is quietly affectionate and enjoys company. She loves her food and has a wonderful croaky miaow which staff at the Cornwall’s Venton Animal Centre just adore. She enjoys sitting in her heated bed watching the birds and having a gentle brush from her carers. She is looking for a peaceful home where she can potter around and enjoy her twilight years with a warm comfy bed. She would prefer to be the only cat in the home and will need on-going medication for her arthritis.
Introducing Lady Tilly
Lady Tilly was also living as a stray cat. Sadly, she was found almost completely blind and wandering in heavy traffic. This poor girl was very lucky someone saved her. When she came in, tests revealed that she had high blood pressure which was causing her blindness and since starting on medication her blood pressure has returned to normal and she has regained her sight. The vets estimate she is about 10-years-old and she is a little bit ‘creaky’ and is also on medication for arthritis.
Lady Tilly is a very sweet and affectionate girl who loves a fuss. She quickly learned that a heat pad is her favourite thing in the world. Now she is looking for a self heating lap in her forever home. She could live with another friendly cat, and/or a friendly dog, and she could also be rehomed to families with children aged 11 or older. She will need to continue on her medications.
Could you fall for the spell of Salem?
Salem is very much enjoying the cosy indoor lifestyle after living as a stray for a long time. When he was rescued, he needed four canines removed which were badly damaged. This does mean he is a little bit dribbly at times and his tongue occasionally pokes out which adds to his character. This six-year-old boy is very friendly and affectionate and would do anything for food.
He loves snoozing on laps, giving head boops and any other kind of affection. He will need to be an only cat and will need to be rehomed as an indoor cat or with a home which has a secure catio area as unfortunately he does have FIV (Feline immunodeficiency virus) however, this doesn’t stop him living his life to the fullest and being an “utter delight.”
For more details on these three charming cats and their friends looking for new homes, visit https://www.rspcacornwall.org.uk/cats/