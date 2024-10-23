Lady Tilly was also living as a stray cat. Sadly, she was found almost completely blind and wandering in heavy traffic. This poor girl was very lucky someone saved her. When she came in, tests revealed that she had high blood pressure which was causing her blindness and since starting on medication her blood pressure has returned to normal and she has regained her sight. The vets estimate she is about 10-years-old and she is a little bit ‘creaky’ and is also on medication for arthritis.