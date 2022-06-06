There’s something for everyone at Royal Cornwall Show

There’s something for every member of the family at the Royal Cornwall Show.

It’s the county’s biggest annual event and is brim-full of exhibits and activities which offer so much in the way of entertainment, competition, information, shopping and all that’s best in food and farming.

It’s a time and place to meet old friends, conduct business, enjoy Cornwall in all its glory and to welcome thousands of visitors from outside the county.

More than two centuries later, the show’s aim is to keep raising the standard. It’s good for agriculture, good for tourism, good for the economy, the environment and good for the soul!

This is a top agricultural show which attracts increasing numbers of animals, entered into the hundreds of classes which are refined each year.

And year on year people travel from further and further afield in the hope of coming away with an award. Dog and goat sections, rare breed classes, a top flower show and thriving countryside area. Rabbits, cage birds, pigeons – even bees get noticed at the show!

The show supports and promotes Cornish-grown and Cornish-produced food both in the trade section and in their own cafés and restaurants.

Main ring entertainment is mounted on a grand scale and the traditional steam fair is a colourful extravaganza; there are stages and avenues alive with music, song and dance.

You can come to the Royal Cornwall Show with a single-minded ambition to buy a tractor or a car. The show is where you will see them all on display.

Interested in crafts? Planning a wedding? Want to shop in Wadebridge town centre? Is woodland your thing?