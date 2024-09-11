It’s certainly no sleepy Sunday at the Looe Weekender – get yourself and coffee and bacon roll and enjoy the sounds of Jazz Shed from 10am at the Hannafore Beach Kiosk (Marine Drive, Hannafore). With an eclectic line up all day long, including the Busketeers, Jessica & The Rabbits – through to the closing act at 6.30pm with 6pm with RockHeadZ (formerly the NobHeadZ)