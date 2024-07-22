THE Idles gave a powerful performance for the final show of the year at the Wyldes Festival in Bude.
The highly political punk rock act staged a high-octane riotous set, which included songs from their new album Tangk and some of their greatest hits.
The Bristol five-piece gave a provocative performance full of uncompromising anti-Tory, anti-fascist, anti-racism and anti-monarchy messages, which stirred the packed crowd into a frenzy.
Band members got into the crowd to perform at various stages of the set (Picture: Warren Wilkins) ( )
There were also performances from Moriarty, Australian rapper Genesis Owusu and American singer Angélica Garcia performing a set of twisted melodic indie pop tracks. The Earls of Suave performed at the after party.
Genesis Owusu (Picture: Warren Wilkins) ( )