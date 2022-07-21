The Eden Project’s first virtual tour transports online visitors from around the world to the iconic Biomes in Cornwall
Subscribe newsletter
People all around the world can now experience a taste of the Eden Project for free, including unseen perspectives from live 360° cameras in the world-famous Rainforest and Mediterranean Biomes.
Virtual visitors can also explore aerial views and 360° photos to identify plants, view exhibits or just sit back and enjoy the sights and sounds of nature at Eden.
The virtual tour serves as an accessible way to visit Eden remotely, a practical guide for those planning to visit, or a place to learn more about nature and Eden’s mission: to create a movement that builds relationships between people and the natural world to demonstrate the power of working together for the benefit of all living things.
The Eden Project virtual tour was developed by 3deep Media, in association with META Camera and network provider aql. META provided nine of their next generation, 5G ready, 360° video cameras, which capture and live-stream immersive, 360° footage, including the world’s first ‘Meta Three’ camera, which boasts a 12.5k capture resolution.
Dan James, Eden’s Development Director, said: “After 18 months of research and development the team have produced some incredible results.
“Whether this is your first experience of Eden Project or you visit us every week, the tour takes you on a journey through our extraordinary landscapes, offering a unique insight into our beautiful site and expanding the breadth and depth of Eden’s mission to a global audience.”
Henry Stuart, Co-Founder of META camera, said: “This hugely innovative technology makes Eden the first visitor destination to bring itself and its visitors on their first steps into the ‘Metaverse’.”
The tour was originally developed as part of the Eden Universe research project, funded by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), with support from the University of Plymouth and the GOALD (Generating Older Active Lives Digitally) project, and was tested and trialled among different audiences.
Virtual visitors will be able to enjoy a location that was once an exhausted china clay pit with no soil and is now a living landscape bursting with life.
Eden has welcomed more that 22 million visitors since fully opening in 2001. The covered Biomes house an enormous rainforest, Mediterranean landscapes, crop displays, art installations and exhibitions and 11.5 hectares of Outdoor Gardens are home to 3,700 different species and cultivars of plants.
To access the Eden Project, Cornwall Virtual Tour all you need is a device and an internet connection.
For more details and to access the tour see www.edenproject.com/virtual-tour
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |